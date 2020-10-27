expand
Ad Spot

October 27, 2020

Marlene J. Krieger, 86

By Daily Herald

Published 8:21 am Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Marlene J. Krieger, 86

Marlene Joan Krieger, age 86 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, at St. Mark’s Living in Austin with family at her side. Marlene Stellwagen was born November 17, 1933, at home in Lewiston, Minnesota, to Walter and Clara (Uecker) Stellwagen. She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1951. After graduation, Marlene worked at Mayo Clinic in Rochester for five years.

On December 29, 1956, she was united in marriage to Reuben Krieger in Lewiston, Minnesota. Together they raised four children, Randy, Julie, Tom, and Terry. After her marriage to Reuben and their move to Austin, Minnesota, Marlene worked at the Austin Medical Clinic as a registrar for 21 years, retiring in 1995. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Austin, where she sang in the choir for more than 40 years. She was a talented member of a five-woman bowling team that stayed together for decades. Her Sunday morning tradition of cinnamon rolls and coffee cake filled the home with made-from-scratch love. Marlene enjoyed camping, traveling in their RV, and being “a mom.” She was a selfless woman who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her children, Randy (Sue) Krieger of Phoenix, AZ, Julie (Carl) Dubois of The Villages, FL, Tom Krieger of Christchurch, New Zealand, Terry (Carrie) Krieger of Rochester, MN; 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Clara Stellwagen; husband, Reuben Krieger; brother, Ruben Stellwagen; sisters, Marion (Lyle) Blanchard, Evelyn (Carl) Burfeind.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

More News

Barrett confirmed by Senate for Supreme Court, takes oath

Eugene Swank, 79

Kathleen A. Guyette, 95

Leonard James Mueller

News

Barrett confirmed by Senate for Supreme Court, takes oath

Mower County

CRWD projects included in bonding bill

News

Surgery successful for GOP US Senate candidate Jason Lewis

News

GOP US Senate candidate Jason Lewis rushed into surgery

News

US health official says pandemic clearly can be controlled

News

Minn. nursing homes in rural areas see staff shortages worsen with COVID-19

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

3-year-old airlifted to Rochester after Saturday hit-and-run

Albert Lea

‘We have much to celebrate’

News

Hotel stays help dozens experiencing homelessness find more permanent homes

Mower County

Paying attention to district needs

Agriculture

Food to the Field: Feed-A-Farmer program shows gratitude to producers

Health

Mayo to transition COVID-19 testing sites indoors

News

Nearly 1.2M Minnesotans have already voted

News

Court refuses to delay vote in Minnesota congressional race

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Two charged after meth found in truck, trash can

Mower County

3 Rotarians honored as Fellows

News

Battleground postal delays persist with mail voting underway

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Two sentenced to prison in assault cases

Education

College Accolades: Austin grad receives scholarships

News

Some hospitals in crisis as US nears high for COVID-19 cases

Health

Two more deaths reported as county exceeds 1,500 cumulative COVID cases

News

Battleground postal delays persist with mail voting underway

News

Trump steps back from Minnesota

News

Analysis: Debate is brief interlude of normalcy in 2020 race