expand
Ad Spot

October 29, 2020

Marian H. Holdgrafer, 92

By Daily Herald

Published 3:28 pm Thursday, October 29, 2020

Marian H. Holdgrafer, 92

Marian Helen (Epping) Holdgrafer, age 92, of Austin, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Sacred Heart Care Center Assisted Living.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Hazel Epping; brother, Raymond Epping; husband, Earl “Tony” Holdgrafer; infant son; son, Mark Holdgrafer; granddaughter, Andrea Vipond; grandson, Ryan Holdgrafer.

She is survived by five daughters, Christine Vipond (Ernie Darflinger), Lakeville, MN, Linda Hydukovich (David), Tucson, AZ, Diane Slowinski, (Ron), Austin, MN, Karen Holdgrafer – Berry (David), Fridley, MN, Annette Holdgrafer- Koch (Steve), Faribault, MN; eight granddaughters, Jana, Kara, and Laura Hydukovich, Jessica Kellerman, Jaclyn Stewart, Ashely Krebsbach, Melissa Holdgrafer, and Sarah Berry; seven great grandchildren; two sisters, JoAnn Smart, Coon Rapids, MN, Delores Wolf, Iowa Falls, IA; two brothers, Norbert Epping (Anitra), Blaine, MN, Ronald Epping (Sarah Harnay Hirsch), Cayucos, CA; many nieces and nephews.

Marian was devoted to her family and Catholic faith. She volunteered for many organizations including the Mower County DFL Party (first woman to be chairperson),

Red Cross Blood Mobiles, Salvation Army, and Queen of Angels Church. She loved to garden as well as weed! Her family loved her canned green beans. She was a good cook and baker. Marian loved her bread, cinnamon rolls, chocolate chip cookies, and molasses cookies. Other hobbies included embroidering and playing cards.

A public visitation will be held from 9-10:45 am on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Mayer Funeral Home. A private family service will follow.

The family prefers memorials to the Salvation Army or Queen of Angels Church.

Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com

More News

Court: Late Minnesota absentee ballots must be separated

Virginia K. Sibenaller, 73

Marian H. Holdgrafer, 92

Trump officials end gray wolf protections across most of US

News

Court: Late Minnesota absentee ballots must be separated

News

Trump officials end gray wolf protections across most of US

News

Trump, Biden to hold rallies Friday in Minnesota

News

Minnesota reports record-high 2,800 new virus cases

News

Bid to recruit ex-cops as poll challengers comes under fire

News

GOP campaigns asks that late absentee ballots be separated

News

France goes on maximum alert after attack at church kills 3

News

US economy grew at 33% rate in Q3 but recovery is incomplete

News

Trump to campaign in Rochester Friday

News

60 charged in $300M phone scam targeting elderly victims

News

Minnesota reports nearly 2,000 new cases, 19 more deaths

Mower County

Blood drives scheduled for November

Mower County

Open enrollment begins Sunday through MNSure.org

Mower County

Bringing a scare and providing care

Business

Clark: ‘Keeping the vibrancy in downtown’

Mower County

State seat challengers adapt to COVID-19 challenges

Agriculture

Snowfall temporarily stalls fall harvest in Minnesota

Mower County

CRWD projects included in bonding bill

Mower County

HHS: ‘Follow CDC guidelines this Halloween’

News

‘La vanguardia’: Latinx youth lead a movement to get Minnesota Latinos voting

News

From COVID to QAnon, church makes disinformation training a question of faith

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Three charged with check forgery

Mower County

Mower part of statewide pilot COVID-19 testing program

Mower County

Sawyer Loucks named winner of fourth grade Junior Fire Poster Contest