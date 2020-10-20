expand
October 20, 2020

Marcella N. Mullenbach, 87

By Daily Herald

Published 8:23 pm Monday, October 19, 2020

Marcella (Marcie) Nora Mullenbach, age 87, of Austin, passed on to her eternal life on October 17th, 2020.

Marcie was born on October 24th, 1932 to Lee and Margaret (Grant) Tindal. She went on to marry the love of her life, Otto Mullenbach, in June 1953 and had four children (Greg, Dale, Kim, Kay). Throughout their 50 years of earthly marriage they built a life full of family, friends and fun. Marcie loved the outdoors and was an avid camper. She also loved to polka, garden, bake and knit to create special keepsakes for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved family gatherings, feeding birds and all things Irish. Marcie supported her community through volunteer activities including at Church (St. Augustine), for the Pacelli Booster Club, and at Sacred Heart Hospice. Marcie had a great faith and was prepared to enter into her eternal life reunited with her loved ones.

Marcie is preceded in death by her parents and several siblings, Otto Mullenbach (husband), Dale Mullenbach (son), Travis Draayer (grandson), and Doug Lutgens (son-in-law).

Marcie is survived by her children, Greg & Julie Mullenbach of Mason City, IA, Deb Mullenbach of Austin, MN, Kim Lutgens of Henning, MN, and Kent and Kay Draayer of Austin, MN. Sisters, Mary Jane Lenoch of Rochester, MN, Joan Smith of Adams, MN, and Betty Monty of Owatonna, MN. 12 Grandchildren and 28 Great-Grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 11 am on Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church with Father James Steffes officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

“When Irish eyes are smiling, sure ‘tis like a morn in spring. In the lilt of Irish laughter, you can hear the angels sing. When Irish hearts are happy, all the world seems bright, and when Irish eyes are smiling, sure, they steal your heart away.”

Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com

