October 24, 2020

Letter: Grant money from SEMAC will be helpful

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Saturday, October 24, 2020

Matchbox Children’s Theatre extends deep appreciation to the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council for their generous $4,000 grant for general operating costs.

Their support helps cover our one staff member and we are now able to make her a full time employee thanks in part to this grant. Our staff member is working effortlessly on our education program and will continue to cultivate classes. She is staying up to date on all things COVID-19 and has been exploring all the ways we can continue our mission whether in person or virtually. In addition she has been sorting, cleaning and organizing our costume inventory. All this could not be done without the grant we received from SEMAC. We encourage others to visit the SEMAC website and learn more about their outstanding organization at www.semac.org.

Sincerely,

The Matchbox

Children’s Theatre Board of Directors

