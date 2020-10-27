expand
October 27, 2020

Leonard James Mueller

By Daily Herald

Published 8:23 am Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Leonard James Mueller passed away peacefully at home in Brownsdale, MN on October 21, 2020. He was born on March 12, 1953 to Lloyd and May Mueller. He graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1971. Leonard had many interests and was very creative. Over the years, he gained expertise in electronics, leatherwork, beadwork, building renovation, and Native American culture which provided business opportunities for him and his wife. He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Mueller, his grandchildren, Christina Mueller, Jasmine Mueller, and Aaron Schafer. He is survived by his wife, Kathy (Delaney Mueller) ScabbyRobeParnett, his mother, May Mueller, brother, Franklin (Mary) Mueller, sister, Lucinda (Randy) Stroetz, children, David (Julie) Mueller, Wendy Schafer, Jolene (Steve) Collins, Amanda Mueller, Meshet (Heather) ScabbyRobeParnett, grandchildren, Andrew, Brandon, Joshua, Jessica, Emilee, Austin, Hailey, great-grandchildren, Aniken, Ahsoka, Dylan, Charlotte, Nathaniel, Ian, Roselee, Robert, Miranda, Jared and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

