expand
Ad Spot

October 23, 2020

June (Wright) Kramer, 97

By Daily Herald

Published 9:55 am Friday, October 23, 2020

June L. (Wright) Kramer, age 97, died of natural causes on October 16, 2020, at the Sacred Heart Care Center in Austin, Minnesota.

June was born on May 30, 1923 in Mower County, MN to parents Ray and Hilda (Besser) Wright. She graduated from Grand Meadow High School where she loved to play basketball. She was inducted to the Minnesota Basketball Hall of Fame, received the Milestone Award at the National Girls and Women in Sports Day 2019, and was inducted to the Minnesota State High School League Hall of Fame with her team, the Grand Meadow Superlarks Girls Basketball Team (1929-1939).

June was a devoted wife and a loving mother. She married Ronald Kramer in September 21, 1941 and the couple had two children together, Larry Ronald Kramer and James Kato Kramer. June had many grandchildren; Kelly Potter, Tim (Kendra) Kramer, Erin Melton, and Kerry (Jeff) Glasgow, Amee Linae Kramer, Brooke Ronae Kramer, Chelsea Belle Kramer, Darby Cole (Brittany) Kramer, Eydie Noelle (Michael) Kramer- Kostecka, 9 great grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her father Ray Wright of Grand Meadow, MN; husband Ronald Raymond Kramer of Austin, MN; mother Hilda (Besser) Wright of Grand Meadow, MN; sons Larry Ronald Kramer of Emporia, KS, James Kato Kramer of St. Peter, MN; brothers Robert Raymond Wright of Moorhead, MN, and Gerald James Wright of King City, OR; Ken Apold, of Austin, MN.

June is survived by her brothers Donald Lavern Wright (95) of Albuquerque, NM, Alan Gene Wright (92) of Mission, TX; sisters Aurel Rae Rieken (87) of Murrieta, CA, Barbara Lee Burros (83) of Nevis, MN; daughters-in-law Sandra R. Kramer of Lawrence, KS, Sandra Lou Kramer of St. Peter, MN; dear friend Linda Delaney and her husband Lonnie of Austin, MN.

June was loved dearly by all her family and friends! She will be greatly missed!

A memorial service is being planned for the spring, and will be announced at that time. Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is handling arrangements.

More News

Jacqueline “Jackie” C. Bawek, 79

June (Wright) Kramer, 97

Vikings fall short in five games in Medford

Pending notice: Kathleen Guyette, 95

News

Trump steps back from Minnesota

News

Analysis: Debate is brief interlude of normalcy in 2020 race

Mower County

UPDATE: 3-5 inches of snow now possible over the weekend

Law Enforcement

Judge dismisses 1 charge against former cop in Floyd’s death

News

Trump posts unedited ’60 Minutes’ interview before it airs

Education

Community input sought on APS superintendent search through survey

Mower County

Additional times for absentee ballots voting coming up

News

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to plead to 3 criminal charges

News

Barrett was trustee at private school with anti-gay policies

News

Minnesota reports 35 new COVID deaths, tying mark from May

Mower County

Senior Living: Local churches work to reach out to seniors during pandemic

Health

Institute scientists receive award for pediatric brain tumor research

Mower County

PHOTOS: Becoming United

Agriculture

‘An important part of our FBM program’

Education

Community of Music

Mower County

‘A comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games’

Local Government

Austin to receive over $7 million for WWTP in bonding bill

News

DOJ announces center to help cops, offers aid to Minneapolis

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Woman charged with selling meth to police informant

Law Enforcement

Minneapolis police deputy demoted over comment

News

Indiana man rescued from northern Minnesota wilderness

News

First significant snowstorm could set records in Minnesota

Health

Two COVID-related deaths raise county death toll to 13

News

Republicans pledge to lift COVID restrictions if elected