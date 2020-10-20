Judy McNallan

Judith (Judy) Ann McNallan was born in Wabasha, Minnesota on March 14, 1942. Her parents were Francis and Frances (Lager) McNallan of Plainview, MN. Judy passed away after a short battle with cancer on May 21, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents; sister, Yvonne (Blee); brother, Eugene; infant brother, John; and sister-in-law, Lois. Remaining to cherish her memory are brothers, Hilary (Margit) and Bill (Jan); sister, Kathy (Bill) Theel; brother-in-law, Jerry Blee; sister-in-law, Diane; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She attended Country School, Elgin High School, and graduated from St. Felix High School in 1958. She received her degree in Social Work from The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth. Social work was her life. She worked in child protection and domestic violence in Jackson, Olmsted and Mower Counties in Minnesota. She also worked in Seattle for 4 years in the same field.

She enjoyed her cabin in Sand Prairie, Wabasha MN. She was an avid bird watcher and loved sharing stories of the Mississippi River Valley.

Judy learned to read at the age of 3, became an avid reader, and inspired the love of reading within many of her family members. She spent many hours researching the genealogy of her family and helped countless others explore their family history while volunteering at the Wabasha Public Library. Judy loved bowling and golfing and was an original member of the Lake Pepin Golf Course women’s league. Her love of travel took her on many United States riverboat cruises, driving all over the States and Canada, and two cherished trips to Ireland.

A private mass was held at St. Joachim Catholic Church, Plainview, MN where Judy was a member. For memorials, please support Judy’s love of reading and send donations to the Wabasha Public Library, 168 Allegheny Ave, Wabasha MN 55981.