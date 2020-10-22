John “JD” Hill, 70

expand
October 22, 2020

By Al Batt

Published 1:32 pm Thursday, October 22, 2020

John “JD” Douglas Hill, age 70 of St. Ansgar, Iowa, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020. John was born October 15, 1950 in Austin, Minnesota, to John and Gloria (Ehlo) Hill. He graduated from Adams High School in 1969. On March 27, 1970, JD married Pamela Morgan at the Grace Lutheran Church in Austin, Minnesota and were blessed with three children, Bobby, Scott and Melisa. The couple later divorced. On November 25, 1978, he was united in marriage to Kathleen Sanders and they were blessed with three children, Tyler, Ryan and Tony. They later divorced. JD was a member of the International Buckskin Horse Association, FFA, 4-H and American Quarter Horse Association. His greatest passion was his love of horses. He enjoyed caring for them and showing them, including at the World Champion Horse Show. JD has taught many family and friends about his passion for horses and they will carry it through life. JD’s hobbies throughout the years consisted of woodworking, gardening, canning, fishing, camping, attending auctions, and watching western movies. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. “JD was a loving dad and a world champion at heart.”

Survivors include his mother, Gloria Hill of Adams, MN; children, Scott (Irene) Hill of Dexter, MN, Melisa (Jonathan) Baxter of Blooming Prairie, MN, Tyler Hill of Blooming Prairie, MN, Ryan (Misti) Hill of St. Ansgar, IA, Tony (Amanda) Hill of Adams, MN; daughter-in-law, Jessica Hill of Colorado; grandchildren, Damian (Tori Simonson) Schroeder, David (Jora Bothun) Schroeder, Dezeray Hill, Dawson Hill, Dalton Hill, Haily (Andrew) Davis, Qiah Baxter, Taeler Baxter, Meshon Baxter, Jaedyn Baxter, Joey Hill, Chloe Hill, Brodey Hill, Hope (Deven Steele) Ricke, Seth (Emily Lau) Ricke, Eain Ricke, Landon Hill, Olivia Hill, Ellie Hill, Lane Hill; great grandchildren, Myla Schroeder, Paityn Schroeder, Leo Schroeder; “AJ” Davis, Norah Ann Davis, Qie Jonathan Baxter; sister, Barb Franzen of Lyle, MN; brother, Duane (Lorie) Hill of Adams, MN; brother-in-law, Kevin Bartholmey of Adams, MN; sister-in-law, Vickie Hill of Waseca, MN; and his dog, Freckles. He was preceded in death by his father, John Hill; son, Bobby Lee Hill in 1970; brother, David Hill; sister, Marjorie Bartholmey; brother-in-law, Lowell Franzen.

The family will be holding private services at a later date. Interment will be in Little Cedar Cemetery in Adams, Minnesota. Cards for the family can be sent to Worlein Funeral Home in Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

