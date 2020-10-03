expand
Ad Spot

October 3, 2020

Investigation into multi-state 911 outage

By Daily Herald

Published 6:50 am Saturday, October 3, 2020

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Emergency Communication Networks division (DPS-ECN) is in contact with the state’s contracted 911 service provider, CenturyLink, to determine the cause behind a multi-state 911 outage on Sept. 28.

According to CenturyLink’s preliminary review, 135 calls to 24 Minnesota public safety answering points (PSAPs) failed to be routed during the 48-minute disruption. In its own preliminary review, DPS-ECN believes the outage was longer and that a number of 911 calls that failed to be routed were not included in the list.

While the reason for the outage is still under investigation, CenturyLink says the problem originated on a partnering vendor’s platform when an internal networking component failed to correctly forward traffic. CenturyLink has said that the vendor is conducting an investigation of its own.

DPS-ECN will continue its work to determine the extent and reason of the outage.

Minnesota was among several states that reported a disruption to its 911 network. Other states include Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina, North Dakota, South Dakota and Utah.

Minnesota’s 102 dispatch centers statewide have received an average of 58,884 calls per week during the COVID-19 pandemic (March through September). DPS-ECN oversees the 911 program and is committed to ensuring that it remains a dependable method to call for help in an emergency.

“Simply put, calling 911 saves lives,” said DPS-ECN Director Dana Wahlberg. “This is why Emergency Communication Networks has made it a priority to maintain a dependable, state-of-the-art 911 system in Minnesota. Alternate, 10-digit numbers for dispatch centers should only be used in the event of an outage.”

Minnesotans are encouraged to look up the 24-hour emergency number to their county’s 911 dispatch center. DPS-ECN recommends saving the number in your cell phone or writing it down and placing it next to your landline.

In the event of a 911 outage, Mower County residents in need of assistance can call the Mower County Law Enforcement Center at 507-437-9400.

Mower County

HHH teams up with first responders in Project Lifesaver

Business

Austin Farmers Market relocation, expansion Project

Mower County

Come pick a peck: Long time Lansing orchard provides prime family outing

LeRoy

Out on the hunt

News

Fall colors in full force as top half of Minn. reaches peak season

News

US unemployment drops to 7.9 percent but hiring slows pre-election

Mower County

Candidate Q&A: Senate District 2

Mower County

Spay/neuter clinic this month

Mower County

Investigation into multi-state 911 outage

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Owatonna woman pleads not guilty to aiding in drug sales

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct

Mower County

Annual Zonta fundraiser now open for pre-order

News

Documentary tries to prove existence of dead Lincoln photo

News

Documents show large police presence at George Floyd burial

News

Trump has COVID-19, going to military hospital

Health

About 40 COVID cases active in Mower County as 3 more added Friday

News

Good grief! ‘Peanuts’ celebrates 70th anniversary with art

News

Trump says he and first lady tested positive for coronavirus

Blooming Prairie

Mayo Clinic Health System announces transition of Blooming Prairie, Kenyon

Mower County

Mower adds six new cases, state breaks 100K cases

Adams

Three injured in Tuesday accident

News

Business leaders say economy keeps improving after pandemic

Mower County

I-90 traffic returns to eastbound lanes, ramp detours lifted between Austin, Albert Lea

Health

Mayo: ‘Opioid overdose deaths increasing during pandemic’