October 23, 2020

Inez E. Schmidt, 87

By Daily Herald

Published 8:56 pm Thursday, October 22, 2020

Inez E. Schmidt, age 87 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Saint Marys Campus. Inez Elizabeth Winkle was born in Austin, Minnesota, to Leo and Irene (Graves) Winkle on March 3, 1933. She grew up in Austin and attended Austin Public Schools. On December 15, 1951, Inez was united in marriage to William “Bill” Schmidt at First United Methodist Church in Austin. To this union two children were born, David and Pam. Inez was a lifelong Austin resident but moved with Bill while he was in the service. In addition to being a homemaker, Inez also worked at Austin Drapery. She enjoyed cooking, vegetable and flower gardening, and loved being outside doing yard work. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her son, David (Patricia) Schmidt of Austin, Minnesota; daughter, Pam (Mike) Johnson of Austin, Minnesota; 7 grandchildren, Darik Distad, Chad Distad, Gretchen Boysen, Eric Johnson, Molly Pepper, Katy McMasters, and Bridget Schmidt; 15 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Irene Winkle; and her husband, William Schmidt in 2012.

A private memorial service will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin, Minnesota. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

