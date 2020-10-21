expand
Ad Spot

October 21, 2020

Indiana man rescued from northern Minnesota wilderness

By Associated Press

Published 6:45 am Wednesday, October 21, 2020

ELY — An Indiana man is safe and warm after rescuers found him cold, wet and alone in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness of northern Minnesota.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office received a call Saturday night from an Ely-area outfitter that had dropped off Chori Rummel, 34, of Elkhart, Indiana, earlier for his first trip into the wilderness. The solo paddler used a handheld Garmin inReach device to send an SOS signal, and a message stating “Help Wet and Cold.”

Capt. Rick Slatten of the department’s rescue squad said Monday that they had to cross Nina-Moose Lake, roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Ely, in cold and snowy conditions.

“It was as dark as I’ve ever seen it out there. You couldn’t see anything. It was snowing heavily, fog was moving in, and there was ice on the lake,” Sean Williams, a Department of Natural Resources conservation officer, told the Star Tribune of Minneapolis. “We had to break through ice to get to the middle of the lake, and when we made it to the middle, it was so dark we had to use a GPS to find the shore and his campsite.”

Rescuers found Rummel in a tent inside a lightweight sleeping bag, wearing his one remaining set of dry clothes. He was experiencing hypothermia. The rescue team lit a fire, warmed him up, then brought him to safety.

Rummel, who was only one day into what he intended to be a weeklong visit, told the Star Tribune he sent his distress message once his hands became stiff from the wet and cold.

“I made a poor choice of gloves” Rummel said. “They said waterproof on the packaging, but they weren’t. If it wouldn’t have been for my hands, I would have stayed out there longer, but you can’t work very good if you can’t use your hands. It got so cold, my cellphone shut down on me.”

Slatten said Rummel is fortunate to be alive. Even if he had been strong enough to make it out on his own, the officer said, the ice had become so thick that Rummel would have had to carry out his canoe and gear, rather than paddle out.

Rummel said his experience has not dissuaded him from trying again, “but not until June.”

The sheriff’s office said everyone who ventures into the BWCA should prepare for all conditions, not take unnecessary risks, leave a travel plan, and travel with a GPS or SOS device in case of emergencies.

More News

Rocky Hulne: Packers making good on a strange fall season

Austin to receive over $7 million for WWTP in bonding bill

DOJ announces center to help cops, offers aid to Minneapolis

Woman charged with selling meth to police informant

Local Government

Austin to receive over $7 million for WWTP in bonding bill

News

DOJ announces center to help cops, offers aid to Minneapolis

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Woman charged with selling meth to police informant

Law Enforcement

Minneapolis police deputy demoted over comment

News

Indiana man rescued from northern Minnesota wilderness

News

First significant snowstorm could set records in Minnesota

Health

Two COVID-related deaths raise county death toll to 13

News

Republicans pledge to lift COVID restrictions if elected

News

Protest arrests show regular Americans, not urban antifa

Albert Lea

Arik Matson returns home

Agriculture

Walz announces $7.7M in support of farmers affected by COVID-19

Health

Sen. Sparks tests positive for COVID-19

Mower County

Will we? Won’t we? How much?

News

Suburban voters hold key to control of Minnesota Senate

Mower County

4-H haunted house ready to scare up some fun

Mower County

Minnesota students continue to lead nation on ACT

Education

Hitting the high note

News

Listening sessions find shared values between communities, DPS and law enforcement

Albert Lea

Stone by stone: Wells man’s love of building with rocks began as a child

Local Government

WWTP on council agenda

Mower County

MnDOT offers funding to develop Safe Routes to School programs

Mower County

MnDOT offers funding to develop Safe Routes to School programs

Mower County

‘Not just red or blue’

Education

Teachers Together: Educators throughout APS honored as Teachers of the Year