I-90 traffic returns to eastbound lanes, ramp detours lifted between Austin, Albert Lea

Traffic on Interstate 90 between Albert Lea and Austin has begun using the eastbound lanes again

Ramp detours have also been removed, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Motorists had been traveling in single lanes in each direction in the westbound lanes while crews paved the eastbound lanes with concrete. Ramp detours at Freeborn County Road 46 and Highway 105 have been lifted.

Construction crews will continue to be on site for a few more weeks and motorists should be alert to work zone speed limits. Motorists will be traveling in single lanes in the westbound and eastbound lanes to allow for work that’s taking place in the median.

The project includes resurfacing eastbound I-90 from Freeborn County Road 46, east of Albert Lea, to Highway 105 in Austin. Culvert work also has occurred.

The project cost $14.5 million