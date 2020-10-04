Hy-Vee Pharmacies expand offerings to include childhood vaccinations

Hy-Vee has announced that it is now offering childhood vaccinations through its more than 270 pharmacy locations in eight states.

Immunizations typically given at well-child visits by a physician can now be administered by a Hy-Vee pharmacist without a prescription or an appointment. Medicaid and most insurance plans cover immunizations at no charge.

The news comes at a time when many families are making plans to get their annual flu shot – of which Hy-Vee has plenty of supply.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) recently issued a protocol change to increase access to lifesaving childhood vaccines. To help avoid vaccine-preventable diseases from spreading as children return to daycares and schools, HHS has authorized state-licensed pharmacists to administer FDA-approved vaccines to children age three to 18 years.

Also, customers are now able to complete and submit their Vaccine Consent Form as well as book an appointment for vaccinations or flu shots in advance online at www.hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy for anyone in their family.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found a drop in childhood immunizations in a report issued in May 2020. Because the decrease in childhood vaccination rates is a public health threat, HHS has expanded access to childhood vaccines to avoid preventable disease spread in children which could cause additional strains on the healthcare system.