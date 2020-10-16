Hwy 251 repaving and culvert replacement project is completed between Hwy 218 and I-35

Paving and culvert replacement work has been completed on Highway 251 between Highway 218 and Interstate 35, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Work was substantially complete on Tuesday, Oct. 13 and included:

• Resurfacing approximately 16.7 miles of Highway 251 from I-35 east to Highway 218, mostly in Freeborn County, with a small portion also in Mower County

• Replacing approach panels on the bridge over I-35

• Replacing culvert/pipes along the route

• Improving pedestrian accessibility in Hollandale

• Replacing guardrail on Highway 251