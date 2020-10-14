Hormel donates sausages to Convoy of Hope

Hormel Foods Corporation has donated more than 540,000 pounds of foodservice breakfast sausages to Convoy of Hope, a nonprofit organization with a driving passion to feed the world through feeding initiatives for children, community outreach events and disaster response efforts.

Over 64,000 cases of breakfast sausages are being distributed to a variety of food shelves throughout Texas, California, South Carolina, Missouri, Iowa and Florida.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with Convoy of Hope to help support the fight against hunger,” said Kelly Braaten, manager, corporate communications – corporate responsibility at Hormel Foods. “We’re happy to donate more than 540,000 pounds of breakfast sausages to help them continue their work of feeding families and kids in need.”

Hormel Foods has donated more than $50 million in cash and product donations to hunger-relief organizations over the last five years. The company has partnered with Convoy of Hope for the past five years, contributing products and financial gifts that have been used to help those affected by natural disasters and feeding food insecure children and their families globally.

“The recent donation of more than 540,000 pounds of breakfast sausages from Hormel Foods will help many families we serve,” said Bill Whitworth, procurement director at Convoy of Hope.

“Convoy of Hope appreciates the ongoing support provided by Hormel Foods to help us deliver food and hope to people in the United States and around the world.”