expand
Ad Spot

October 24, 2020

Hayfield clipped by Randolph

By Daily Herald

Published 9:35 pm Friday, October 23, 2020

The Hayfield football team lost to Randolph 14-12 in Triton Friday.

Hayfield was stopped at Randolph’s five-yard line with on its final possession 1:20 left in the game.

Isaac Matti hauled in a 78-yard TD pass from Ethan Pack to bring Hayfield within 14-12 in the third quarter, but the Vikings could not convert the two-point conversion.

Hayfield (1-2 overall) had a pair of opportunties in Randolph territory in the first quarter as Karver Heydt recoverd a fumble at the Rocket 23-yard line and  Dawson Andree had an interception at the Rocket 41-yard line. However the Rockets (3-0 overall) offset those miscues when they picked a pass off and ran it back 65 yards to go up 8-0 with 2:37 left in the first.

Hayfield again had the ball deep in Randolph territory in the second quarter, but the Rockets picked off a pass and ran it 60 yards back to the Hayfield one-yard line. That turnover led to a score that put Hayfield in a 14-0 hole with 4:02 left in the first half.

Karver Heydt had a two-yard TD run for Hayfield with 1:32 left in the first half.

HAYFIELD STATS

Rushing: Karver Heydt, 17-for-50, TD

Passing: Ethan Pack, 17-for-31, 267, 1 TD, 3 INT

Receiving: Isaac Matti, 5-for-158, TD; Ethan Slaathaug, 2-for-46; Dawson Andre, 3-for-37; Erick Bungum, 4-for-19; Heydt, 3-for-7

More News

Sheehan shines as Packers take eighth in Section 1A meet

Lyle-Pacelli loses to Mabel-Canton

Blooming Prairie coasts past Lewiston-Altura

Grand Meadow holds off LeRoy-Ostrander

News

Some hospitals in crisis as US nears high for COVID-19 cases

Health

Two more deaths reported as county exceeds 1,500 cumulative COVID cases

News

Battleground postal delays persist with mail voting underway

News

Trump steps back from Minnesota

News

Analysis: Debate is brief interlude of normalcy in 2020 race

Mower County

UPDATE: 3-5 inches of snow now possible over the weekend

Law Enforcement

Judge dismisses 1 charge against former cop in Floyd’s death

News

Trump posts unedited ’60 Minutes’ interview before it airs

Education

Community input sought on APS superintendent search through survey

Mower County

Additional times for absentee ballots voting coming up

News

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to plead to 3 criminal charges

News

Barrett was trustee at private school with anti-gay policies

News

Minnesota reports 35 new COVID deaths, tying mark from May

Mower County

Senior Living: Local churches work to reach out to seniors during pandemic

Health

Institute scientists receive award for pediatric brain tumor research

Mower County

PHOTOS: Becoming United

Agriculture

‘An important part of our FBM program’

Education

Community of Music

Mower County

‘A comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games’

Local Government

Austin to receive over $7 million for WWTP in bonding bill

News

DOJ announces center to help cops, offers aid to Minneapolis

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Woman charged with selling meth to police informant

Law Enforcement

Minneapolis police deputy demoted over comment

News

Indiana man rescued from northern Minnesota wilderness