UPDATE: Hayfield-BP football game is cancelled due to COVID-19 exposure, Vikings will play Saturday

BLOOMING PRAIRIE — The football game scheduled between Blooming Prairie and Hayfield has been cancelled due to a COVID-19 exposure in BP.

The game, which was going to be the Homecoming game for the Awesome Blossoms, was supposed to be played in BP at 7 p.m. Friday.

BP activities director Ali Mach said the COVID-19 case was discovered late Thursday morning and after communicating with BP football players, the game was called off by 2 p.m.

“We worked through the steps with Steele County Public Health,” Mach said. “It took us a little while to work through the steps and we’re still working through things.”

This is the first cancellation of any sporting event in the Austin area this fall due to the coronavirus. Mach said it was tough to lose an event, but she’s glad the case was contained.

“Our families have been great about being honest about things and our coaches have done a great job tracking schedules,” Mach said. “If we hadn’t done the stuff behind the scenes and hadn’t been diligent with that, it could’ve been worse. It’s not ideal, but every school is going to have to deal with this at some point. It’s unfortunate it happened now, but we’ll keep doing what we can to get our kids competing again.”

Hayfield will play Ridge River, Wis. in Caledonia at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Hayfield and BP volleyball match scheduled for 7:15 p.m. tonight in BP is still on.