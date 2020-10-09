expand
October 9, 2020

Garry takes 26th and Packer boys take 10th at Big Nine

By Daily Herald

Published 6:39 pm Friday, October 9, 2020

The Austin boys cross country team took 10th place at the Big Nine meet in Owatonna Friday.

Joseph Garry paced the Packers with a 26th place finish.

RESULTS
1. Owatonnna 38; 2. Rochester Century 56; 3. Mankato East 77; 4. Rochester Mayo 121; 5. Northfield 138; 6. Albert Lea 197; 7. Rochester John Marshall 201; 8. Faribault 210; 9. Mankato West, 221; 10. Austin 242; 11. Winona 287; 12. Red Wing 288

Austin: Joseph Garry (26th, 18:01.9); Thomas Herrick (28th, 18:11.5); Kyle Mayer (59th, 19:30.2); Jackson Berry (61st, 19:33.7); Alex Petrik (68th, 19:52.4)

