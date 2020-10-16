Four more COVID-related deaths confirmed in county as 19 new cases reported

The Minnesota Department of Health on Friday reported four confirmed COVID-related deaths in Mower County, bringing the county’s death toll to 11.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, three of the four deaths were probable cases that passed away at the beginning of the month, but there was a delay in reporting. They ranged in age from 80 years old to 100 and all were living in a long term care facility. The fourth death was an individual between the ages of 65-69 living in a private residence.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Friday reported 19 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative confirmed case total to 1,455. Because the MDH has labeled 18 cumulative cases as “probable cases,” the cumulative total case number is 1,473.

Approximately 60-65 cases are still active. Kellogg said she did not notice any type of association between the new cases, though many have not been interviewed.

Last week, the county reached out to the state for help in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak at Sacred Heart Care Center in Austin. According to MDH COVID-19 Communications Specialist Erin McHenry, Sacred Heart had 68 cumulative cases (33 staff and 35 residents) and three confirmed deaths as of Oct. 12. The MDH releases a long-term care facility report every two weeks.

Kellogg said there are currently six active cases at Sacred Heart, though none of the new cases reported Friday came from the facility.

Neighboring counties on Friday reported the following cumulative total cases: Dodge (349), Fillmore (223), Freeborn (618, 4 deaths), Olmsted (2,979, 29 deaths) and Steele (692, 2 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 2,297 newly reported cases, bringing the State’s cumulative total to 119,396. Of those, an estimated 14,276 are still active.

To date, 2,448,315 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

As of Friday, 8,718 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 2,375 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported 13 COVID-related deaths on Thursday, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,212. Of those, 1,559 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.