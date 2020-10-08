expand
October 8, 2020

Fans will be in the stands this winter

By Daily Herald

Published 1:49 pm Thursday, October 8, 2020

There will be fans in the stands this fall and winter, although they will be limited.

The MSHSL announced on Thursday that a limited number of spectators will be allowed to watch indoor contests this season after the Minnesota Dept. of Education updated its guidance.

Each team will be allowed two spectators per athlete and spectators must maintain at least six feet of distance between households or groups.

Event spaces cannot exceed 25 percent of the total capacity.

Schools must require advanced reservation or tickets for the games and walk-ins will not allowed.

While the rule goes into effect today, it may take a some time for some schools to get a system in place, meaning that fans may not be able to attend volleyball matches immediately this week or next.

