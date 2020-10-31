Falcons hand Packers a lopsided loss

Things started on a sour note for the Packers and it didn’t get much better, losing 48-7 to Faribault in Art Hass Stadium Friday night.

Austin had three turnovers in the first half, while starting quarterback Teyghan Hovland went down with an injury in the second quarter and didn’t return. The result was the most lop-sided loss of the season for the Packers (1-3 overall).

Faribault quarterback Hunter Nelson made plays with his legs and his arm as he ran for two scores and threw for three more.

“It just seemed that by the time they got to the second level, we had some guys playing flat-footed,” Austin head coach Ed Schmitt said. “We had a couple of injuries, but that’s still no excuse not to execute. We had guys out of position here and there and we’ve got to get back to the drawing board and coach them up.”

Austin had moved Gage Manahan to linebacker from safety and Logan O’Rourke to middle linebacker from outside linebacker to cover up for a couple of injuries on the defensive side of the ball.

The Packers looked like they were starting to find their footing early on, but the Falcons put up a pair of TDs in just over a minute to make their case.

Hovland put the Packers on the scoreboard when he laced a 28-yard TD to Novell Jackson along the left sideline on a fourth and 12 in the first quarter. Faribault (2-2 overall) had a quick response as Zach Slinger took the ensuing kick-off 94 yards for a TD that put Faribault up 14-7.

Austin turned the ball over on its own 22-yard line on a high snap on a punt after going three-and-out on its next possession and Nelson immediately found AJ Worrall for a 22-yard score on a throw over the top of the defense to make it 22-7 with 2:36 left in the first quarter.

Hovand’s injury is not expected to be serious and he remained on the sideline in pads throughout the game. Austin sophomore Jack Lang threw for 58 yards and ran for 18 yards as the back-up quarterback.

“Teyghan did a good job of helping Jack on the sideline with me and he kept him calm,” Schmitt said. “We’ll take a look on Monday and see where Teyghan is.”

The Packers must now find a sense of urgency as there are just two games remaining in the shortened regular season. Austin will play at Rochester John Marshall at 7 p.m. on Nov. 6.

“By all means I still think we’re a good football team and the scoreboard didn’t reflect what we can do,” Schmitt said. “We’ve got to get better at not hanging our heads or feeling sorry for ourselves.”

SCORING SUMMARY

Faribault 22 14 12 0 — 48

Austin 7 0 0 0 — 7

First quarter

(F) Hunter Nelson 1 run (Alex Gardner run) (8 plays, 56 yards) 8:36

(A) Novell Jackson 28 pass from Teyghan Hovland (Joe Ewing kick) (9 plays, 65 yards) 4:03

(F) Zach Slinger 94 kick return (run failed) (1 play, 94 yards) 3:47

(F) AJ Worrall pass from Hunter Nelson (Nelson run) (1 play, 22 yards) 2:36

Second quarter

(F) John Palmer 10 pass from Nelson (Gardner run) (5 plays, 25 yards) 11:55

(F) Gardner 3 run (pass failed) (6 plays, 41 yards) 2:21

Third quarter

(F) Carter Breitenfeldt 75 pass from Nelson (run failed) (6 plays, 93 yards) 9:13

(F) Nelson 23 run (kick failed) (5 plays, 49 yards) 4:58

Fourth quarter

No scoring

AUSTIN STATS

Rushing: Jack Lang, 2-for-18; Teyghan Hovland, 3-for-16; Joe Walker, 11-for-10; Brenan Winkels, 4-for-4; Tommy Fritz, 2-for-3; Gunther Johnson, 1-for-1

Passing: Jack Lang, 3-for-10, 56; Teyghan Hovland, 3-for-7, 53, TD, 2 INT

Receiving: Novell Jackson, 2-for-38, TD; Joe Ewing, 1-for-23; Walker, 1-for-1-for-20; Gage Manahan, 2-for-19; Ethan Owens, 1-for-12; Tommy Fritz, 1-for-(-1)

Defense: Danny Christgau, 2 fumble recoveries

Penalties: 2-for-10

FARIBAULT STATS

Rushing: 229

Passing: 154

Penalties: 2-for-10