October 27, 2020

Eugene Swank, 79

By Daily Herald

Published 8:25 am Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Eugene Francis Swank (Gene or Geno) passed away in Lodi on October 14, 2020 at the age of 79. Gene was a father, proud grandfather, brother, showman and a friend.

Gene was born on December 21, 1940 in Austin Minnesota to Monica and Albert Swank. He shared this birthdate with his youngest grandson, Elijah Rich. He graduated from Austin High School and then enlisted in the United States Air Force from 1959 to 1963. He later married Colleen Swank and they had four children.

Gene is survived by his four children, Tracy Stinson (Matt), Terry Swank (Rachel), Tim Swank (Ida), and Tiffany Rich (Eric); eleven grandchildren, Nicole Brewer (Ryan), Melissa Burley (Matt), Courtney Rich, Courtney Swank, Mathew Swank, Mason Holland, Jessica Swank, Christopher Bennett, Megan Swank, Heidi Swank and Elijah Rich, two great grandchildren, Patrick Brewer and Emmett Burley, his former wife, Colleen Swank, his longtime partner, Nancy Sullivan and his sisters Darlene Hardy (Bill) and Janie Retterath (Jim).

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Monica Swank, and his brother, David Swank (Karen).

A service will be at Olivet in Colma on November 16 at 12pm.

