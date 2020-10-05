Dolores M. “Pete” Judd, 91

Dolores M. “Pete” Judd, age 91, of Austin, died Sunday, October 4, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 10 am on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church with Father James Steffes officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

A complete obituary will be posted at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to The Austin Area Arts, Hormel Historic Home, American Legion Auxiliary, or Paramount Theater.

Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com