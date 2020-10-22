expand
Ad Spot

October 22, 2020

Delbert D. Anderst, 89

By Daily Herald

Published 8:39 am Thursday, October 22, 2020

Delbert D. Anderst, 89

Delbert DeWayne Anderst, 89, Lake City, MN passed away peacefully at home, Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Delbert was born December 14, 1930 in Armour, South Dakota to Reinhold and Magdalena Anderst. His family later mover to Sherburn, MN then to Hayfield, MN where he attended high school until his senior year. Delbert was a graduate of Austin High School. He married Barbara (Chase) and had four children, later divorced. On October 1, 1966 Delbert married Darlene (Crouch) combining two families. Delbert retired from Hormel Foods after 36 years of employment. He also developed the skills as a mason. He laid block for many homes and businesses in Austin. One such business was the Sterling strip mall. Delbert also worked at the Lake City Marina for ten years and various woodworking shops in Lake City for an additional ten years. He had a very strong work ethic which he instilled in his children. He stopped working at the age of 76 not because he wanted to but because of the downturn in the economy. He had the motto “If you are not going to do it right then do not do it at all”.

Delbert loved to play cards and was awarded the title of Master of cribbage. He was an avid walleye fisherman which he shared his skills with family and friends. He had a green thumb and had beautiful gardens year after year. He took the produce from the garden and canned and pickled the most wonderful bloody Mary mix and garlic hot pickles. Delbert was very personable and could strike up a conversation with most. He will be missed.

Delbert is survived by his, wife Darlene Anderst, children Connie Anderst (Barb Gallagher) Cheyenne, WY, Ronda Subia of Riverside, CA and Gary (Robin) Anderst of Royalton, MN, sister Joyce Lillquist of Lakefield, MN, grandchildren Derek Anderst, Danielle (Lee) Kiedrowski, Alexandra (Tyler Johnson) Fonseca, Alina Kobasic, Elizabeth Anderst and Kathryn Anderst, great grandchildren Lucy, Anastasia, and Ambrose Kiedrowski.

He is preceded in death by his parents Reinhold and Magdalena Anderst, daughter Diana Anderst, son James Anderst and sister Darlene Sherwood.

Memorial services and a celebration of life will be held in the Spring of 2021.

Arrangements by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Anderson-Peterson Chapel, Lake City, MN. Online condolences may be sent to www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com

More News

Funeral notice: John David Mullenmeister, 58

John “JD” Hill, 70

Community input sought on APS superintendent search through survey

Additional times for absentee ballots voting coming up

Education

Community input sought on APS superintendent search through survey

Mower County

Additional times for absentee ballots voting coming up

News

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to plead to 3 criminal charges

News

Barrett was trustee at private school with anti-gay policies

News

Minnesota reports 35 new COVID deaths, tying mark from May

Mower County

Senior Living: Local churches work to reach out to seniors during pandemic

Health

Institute scientists receive award for pediatric brain tumor research

Mower County

PHOTOS: Becoming United

Agriculture

‘An important part of our FBM program’

Education

Community of Music

Mower County

‘A comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games’

Local Government

Austin to receive over $7 million for WWTP in bonding bill

News

DOJ announces center to help cops, offers aid to Minneapolis

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Woman charged with selling meth to police informant

Law Enforcement

Minneapolis police deputy demoted over comment

News

Indiana man rescued from northern Minnesota wilderness

News

First significant snowstorm could set records in Minnesota

Health

Two COVID-related deaths raise county death toll to 13

News

Republicans pledge to lift COVID restrictions if elected

News

Protest arrests show regular Americans, not urban antifa

Albert Lea

Arik Matson returns home

Agriculture

Walz announces $7.7M in support of farmers affected by COVID-19

Health

Sen. Sparks tests positive for COVID-19

Mower County

Will we? Won’t we? How much?