expand
Ad Spot

October 9, 2020

County exceeds 1,400 cumulative COVID cases

By Daily Herald

Published 5:28 pm Friday, October 9, 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health on Friday reported six new cases of COVID-19 in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,401.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, there are about 55 active cases in Mower County.

The MDH on Thursday reported a seventh COVID-related death in Mower County. Kellogg said the most recent death was an individual between the ages of 70-74 years old and that the MDH contributed the case to congregate care living.

Mower County continues to rank 16th in cumulative cases among Minnesota counties.

Neighboring counties on Friday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (319), Fillmore (192), Freeborn (585, 4 deaths), Olmsted (2,776, 28 deaths) and Steele (619, 2 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 1,401 new cases, bringing the State’s cumulative total to 109,312. Of those, an estimated 11,597 are still active.

To date, 2,256,165 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

As of Friday, 8,251 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 2,267 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported 14 COVID-related deaths on Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,121. Of those, 1,513 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Mower County

County exceeds 1,400 cumulative COVID cases

News

McConnell says no COVID-19 bill likely before Election Day

News

Bonding bill drawn up, but Monday vote still not assured

News

AG: Michigan governor, family were moved as plotters tracked

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

As political sign theft reports increase, police remind residents to be respectful of property

Health

Seventh COVID-related death reported in Mower County

News

13 charged in plots against Michigan governor, police

News

‘So frustrating’: Doctors and nurses battle virus skeptics

Mower County

County burn ban lifted

News

Trump vows not to participate in virtual debate with Biden

News

Bleak outlook without stimulus: More layoffs, anemic growth

News

Walz calls lawmakers back Monday for 5th special session

News

Wisconsin activates field hospital as COVID keeps surging

News

Derek Chauvin released from custody after posting $1 million bond

Mower County

Seven new COVID cases reported in Mower County

Mower County

Tribute to veterans this Sunday

Business

Micro grants available for small businesses

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

County burn ban in effect after Tuesday fires

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man arrested on federal drug warrant

Business

A paradise of savings: New store, located in the old ReStore site, is a dream come true

Mower County

Pacelli student wins fire poster contest honorable mention

Business

Hormel Foods joins dine, shop and share for No Kid Hungry Campaign

News

State drivers can soon take permit exam at home

News

COVID-19, ethics, Trump all in the mix in 1st District rematch