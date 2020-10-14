Convictions: Sept. 27 – Oct. 2

—Jason Patrick Tope, 44, of Albert Lea was sentenced to five years of probation for felony fifth-degree drug possession. He must follow several conditions and pay $135 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 24 months in prison. He received a concurrent sentence of five years of probation for gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI – refuse to submit to a chemical test of blood or urine as required by search warrant. He must follow several conditions and pay $500 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.

—Brandon Pascual Vazquez, 25, of Austin was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay $610 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.

—Juan Jose Vazquez, 26, of Austin was sentenced to 57 days in jail for felony fifth-degree drugs – possess schedule 1,2,3,4 – not a small amount of marijuana. He must serve three years of probation, follow several conditions and pay $135 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 13 months in prison. He received credit for 57 days served.

—Gary William Wallace, 67, of Austin was sentenced to two years of probation for felony fifth-degree drug possession. He must follow several conditions.

—Daniel Christ Wendroth, 55, of Austin was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor violation of domestic abuse no contact order. He must perform 40 hours of community service, follow several conditions and pay $385 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 365 days in jail. He received credit for 99 days served. He received a consecutive sentence of two years of probation for gross misdemeanor violation of domestic abuse no contact order. He must perform 40 hours of community service, follow several conditions and pay $385 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 365 days in jail.