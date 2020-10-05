Convictions: Sept. 20-26

—Cody Edward Boley, 23, of Hayfield was sentenced to 48 days in jail for felony second-degree drugs – sale of 10 grams or more – a narcotic other than heroin within a 90-day period. He must serve five years of probation, follow several conditions and pay $135 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 68 months in prison. He received credit for 48 days served. He received a concurrent sentence of one year of probation for gross misdemeanor counterfeiting of currency – uttering or possessing. He must follow several conditions and pay $155 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail. He received credit for 48 days served.

—Justin Dean Chounard, 41, of Brownsdale was sentenced to five years of probation for felony predatory offender fail to register. He must follow several conditions and pay $135 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 16 months in prison.

—Kayla Esperanza Irlas, 22, of Austin was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor fifth-degree drugs – possess schedule 1,2,3,4 – not a small amount of marijuana. She must follow several conditions.

—Collin Matthew Karnes, 20, of Austin was sentenced to three days in jail for felony fifth-degree drug possession. He must serve five years of probation, follow several conditions and pay $585 in fines. He received credit for three days served.

—Raul Alejandro Leon, 20, of Faribault was sentenced to 67 months in prison for felony second-degree drugs – sale of 10 grams or more – a narcotic other than heroin within a 90-day period. He must pay $85 in fines. The sentence is concurrent to another case.

—Hector Lastaneda Morales, 18, of Austin was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor carry BB gun in a public place. He must follow several conditions and pay $585 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail. He received credit for four days served.

—Michael Duane Pratt, 64, or Austin was sentenced to five years of probation for felony fifth-degree drug possession. He must follow several conditions.