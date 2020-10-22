expand
Ad Spot

October 22, 2020

Austin High School. Herald file photo.

Community input sought on APS superintendent search through survey

By Daily Herald

Published 1:32 pm Thursday, October 22, 2020

The Austin School Board is conducting a search for a new superintendent following Superintendent Krenz’ retirement on June 30, 2021.  

The board met on Oct. 5, to plan the search and are looking for stakeholder input regarding the search for Krenz’ successor. A public survey is currently available to district staff and the community through a link at www.austin.k12.mn.us and will remain open through Nov. 2. People can also go to the district’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/isd492. Hard copies are available at the superintendent’s office at 401 Third Avenue NW or by calling 1-507-460-1900.

Community feedback will provide valuable insight to the school board as they make this important decision for the Austin School District.  The application deadline for this position is Jan. 25, 2021, and the new superintendent will begin work in the district on July 1, 2021.

Feel free to contact School Board Chairperson Carolyn Dube at carolyn.dube@austin.k12.mn.us if you have any questions regarding the search process.

 

More News

John “JD” Hill, 70

Community input sought on APS superintendent search through survey

Additional times for absentee ballots voting coming up

Delbert D. Anderst, 89

Education

Community input sought on APS superintendent search through survey

Mower County

Additional times for absentee ballots voting coming up

News

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to plead to 3 criminal charges

News

Barrett was trustee at private school with anti-gay policies

News

Minnesota reports 35 new COVID deaths, tying mark from May

Mower County

Senior Living: Local churches work to reach out to seniors during pandemic

Health

Institute scientists receive award for pediatric brain tumor research

Mower County

PHOTOS: Becoming United

Agriculture

‘An important part of our FBM program’

Education

Community of Music

Mower County

‘A comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games’

Local Government

Austin to receive over $7 million for WWTP in bonding bill

News

DOJ announces center to help cops, offers aid to Minneapolis

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Woman charged with selling meth to police informant

Law Enforcement

Minneapolis police deputy demoted over comment

News

Indiana man rescued from northern Minnesota wilderness

News

First significant snowstorm could set records in Minnesota

Health

Two COVID-related deaths raise county death toll to 13

News

Republicans pledge to lift COVID restrictions if elected

News

Protest arrests show regular Americans, not urban antifa

Albert Lea

Arik Matson returns home

Agriculture

Walz announces $7.7M in support of farmers affected by COVID-19

Health

Sen. Sparks tests positive for COVID-19

Mower County

Will we? Won’t we? How much?