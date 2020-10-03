expand
Come pick a peck: Long time Lansing orchard provides prime family outing

By Rocky Hulne

Published 7:01 am Saturday, October 3, 2020

Austin area families who are looking to get out and enjoy the autumn air may have missed out on a hidden gem that lies just out of town.

The Cedar Grove Orchard, which is a couple of miles from Lansing, has been around for 40 years and it has been seeing a big growth in visitors this fall. The Orchard presents guests to wander amongst its 1,000 trees with the chance to pick their own apples, that they can purchase and bring home.

“It’s been great. We usually get a few hundred people each weekend and it’s just a real family fun activity to do. People are really excited to get outside, social distance and have fun and pick apples as a family,” said Andrew Bibus, who’s family has been leasing the land  Cedar Grove Orchard sits on for the past 25 years. “This has been our best year so far and we want to thank everyone in the community. We’re really happy to provide fresh apples to people and we’re really blessed.”

Cedar Grove has been open for 40 years and it’s been open to the public for the past 20 years. People are allowed to pick from the 33 varieties of apples on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bibus said that the Orchard is only offering apple picking right now, but in the future it may add a hay ride or children’s activities.

“I think we’ve gained a little more attention in the last couple of years, but not too many people know about us,” Bibus said.

Find Cedar Grove Orchard on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CedarGroveOrchard/ and visit them at 27848 550th Avenue, Austin.

