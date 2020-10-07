expand
Ad Spot

October 7, 2020

Carolyn Bogott: Wallace is part of planning for the future

By Carolyn Bogott

Published 6:30 am Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Holly Wallace wants to credit the influence that teachers can have. Her high school Art and English teachers, especially, fostered the idea of pursuing a college degree, which led to Holly being the first in her family to attend a four-year college and later earn a law degree.

Currently serving as the Planning and Zoning Administrator for the City of Austin, Holly came to her job with a varied background. She went to college at the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point with a strong interest in science and received a bachelor of science degree in biology with an emphasis in water resource management. Following graduation, she did water quality research for four years with the Army Corp of Engineers and two years with the U.S. Department of Agriculture at the University of Minnesota.

Holly Wallace

Favoring rural living over a metropolitan area, and having the opportunity to be near her sister, Holly took a job with a law firm in Albert Lea. She was with the firm for 12 years as a general practice attorney. She was living in Austin and had served on the planning commission here when she learned about the opportunity to serve in her current job. We are so fortunate to have Holly working in this capacity with her rich background.

Holly’s department covers planning, building, zoning and rental issues. Holly supervises and works collaboratively with four inspectors and administrative staff to cover:

• Commercial and residential code compliance;

• Rental housing inspection and licensing/property maintenance code;

• Owner occupied property maintenance code compliance;

• Hazardous and vacant buildings/nuisance complaints;

• Zoning compliance for pools, fences, sheds, decks, etc.;

• Planning and land use regulation.; and

• Administrative staff are shared with the engineering department.

Holly noted, “A lot of the work we do builds on those who preceded us and contemplates those who follow us. We talk about how we should do things for ‘future us’” and that the following quote summarizes how their department tries to look on their work, “The one who plants trees, knowing that he will never sit in their shade has at least started to understand the meaning of life.” They are working toward making Austin a great place now, as well as into the future.

Holly described a portion of her planning role as, “Work which involves community development, focused more on neighborhoods/residential concerns and quality of life.” Planning encompasses the entire city and I have the pleasure of working with all departments and many agencies within Austin.”

As a result of a previous planning project, a new Culture and Arts Commission has been established for our city.

This entity fills a gap in the already vibrant art community in Austin. A Culture and Arts Commission can access funding and other resources not available to other arts organizations and can activate and connect additional stakeholders for arts and culture initiatives.  Fourth Avenue Fest, a free event for the community, first held in 2018, is one example of the type of thing that will be fostered by this commission.

Austin is fortunate to have Holly Wallace working for our future!

For more information about the Austin Branch of AAUW, contact Sue Grove  sue.grove@riverland.edu  or Carolyn Bogott  csbogott@charter.net. The American Association of University Women, now AAUW, is open to anyone who has completed a two-year degree or beyond.  AAUW welcomes men who support our objectives and there are student memberships available. AAUW has been empowering women since 1881.  We support equity and education for women.  Scholarships are offered, as well as help in litigation in cases dealing with sex discrimination.  We are the most important and highly respected research and lobbying organization dealing with women’s issues such as equal opportunity and job equality.

News

Bleak outlook without stimulus: More layoffs, anemic growth

News

Walz calls lawmakers back Monday for 5th special session

News

Wisconsin activates field hospital as COVID keeps surging

News

Derek Chauvin released from custody after posting $1 million bond

Mower County

Seven new COVD cases reported in Mower County

Mower County

Tribute to veterans this Sunday

Business

Micro grants available for small businesses

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

County burn ban in effect after Tuesday fires

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man arrested on federal drug warrant

Business

A paradise of savings: New store, located in the old ReStore site, is a dream come true

Mower County

Pacelli student wins fire poster contest honorable mention

Business

Hormel Foods joins dine, shop and share for No Kid Hungry Campaign

News

State drivers can soon take permit exam at home

News

COVID-19, ethics, Trump all in the mix in 1st District rematch

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Traffic stop leads to drug charges

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Two plead guilty in assault cases

Mower County

Ostrander business gets grant to support employees

News

3 scientists win Nobel physics prize for black hole research

Mower County

Fall important time for septic maintenance

News

Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election

Health

About 35 COVID cases still active in Mower

News

Fed’s Powell: Lack of further stimulus imperils recovery

News

‘Dune’ ditches 2020, while AMC commits to staying open

News

Trump, still infectious, back at White House — without mask