October 31, 2020

Cardinals break 60 points in a win over Houston

By Daily Herald

Published 10:19 pm Friday, October 30, 2020

A week after they were shut out, the LeRoy-Ostrander offense exploded as they blasted Houston (2-2 overall) 62-48 in LeRoy Friday.

The Cardinals (2-2 overall) trailed 36-30 late in the first half, but they never backed down as they had just one drive that didn’t end on a score throughout the game.

“It was a good win,” L-O head coach Trevor Carrier said.

L-O’s Chase Johnson ran for 202 yards and three scores and Isaac Collier scampered for 190 yards and four scores.

LEROY-OSTRANDER STATS

Rushing: Chase Johnson, 26-for-202, 3 TDs; Isaac Collier, 20-for-190, 4 TDs; Brody Larson, 2-for-12, TD; Andy Lohuis 1-for-6

Passing: Johnson, 7-for-14, 106, TD

Receiving: Andy Lohuis, 3-for-60, TD; Gavin Sweeny, 1-for-26; Tristan Lewison, 2-for-19; Brody Nessler, 1-for-1

