October 28, 2020

Bruins announce rescheduling of first three regular season games

By Daily Herald

Published 4:18 pm Tuesday, October 27, 2020

The Austin Bruins, Aberdeen Wings, and Minnesota Wilderness have announced a shuffle in the teams’ schedules spanning the upcoming two weekends due to complications caused by COVID-19. This action was taken in an abundance of caution in an effort to operate as safely as possible for teams’ players, staff, and fans.

The games scheduled for Oct. 30, and Oct. 31 between the Austin Bruins and Aberdeen Wings in South Dakota have been pushed back one week and will now be played on Nov. 6 and Saturday, Nov. 7 at the Odde Ice Center.

The Bruins home opener against the Minnesota Wilderness which was originally scheduled for Nov. 7, will now be played on Jan. 6 at Riverside Arena. With the home opener being moved to January, the Bruins first home game of the 2020-21 season will be against the Janesville Jets on Nov. 13 with a rematch between the two teams to follow on Nov. 14. This weekend’s match-up between the Minnesota Wilderness and St. Cloud Norsemen has also been rescheduled.

If you purchased single-game tickets to the Nov. 7 home opener at Riverside Arena through the new online ticketing platform, the Bruins front office will reach out to you regarding your order. For questions or information, please reach out to the Bruins front office at 507-434-4978 or email TJ Chillot at tj@austinbruins.com.

