October 2, 2020

Blooming Prairie girls take second in Hayfield

By Daily Herald

Published 9:22 pm Thursday, October 1, 2020

The Blooming Prairie boys took third and the BP girls took second at the Hayfield triangular Thursday.

Hosea Baker ran a time of 20:02 to lead the BP boys.

BOYS RESULTS

1. Maple River 31; 2. Hayfield 37; 3. Blooming Prairie 55

BP:  Hosea Baker (20:02); Alex Miller (20:32); Jesse Cardenas (21:02); Tyler Forystek (21:06); Dylan Johnson (21:30)

GIRLS RESULTS

1. Maple River 16; 2. Blooming Prairie 42; 3. Hayfield, incomplete

BP: Bobbie Bruns (24:40); Emily Miller (26:01); Chloe McCarthy (26:24); Abby Smith (26:45); Haven Carlson (27:17)

