October 31, 2020

Austin’s Henry Tolbert closes in on the ball in the first half against Albert Lea in Art Hass Stadium Saturday. Herald File Photo

Austin senior named Mr. Soccer, three Packers are First Team All-State

By Rocky Hulne

Published 1:04 pm Saturday, October 31, 2020

Austin senior Henry Tolbert has been named Mr. Soccer for Minnesota in Class A and he’s also one of three Packers to be named First Team All State, the Minnesota High School Soccer Coach’s Association announced Saturday.

Tolbert is the second Packer to be named as a Mr. Soccer finalist and the first to ever win the award.

Tolbert, who was third in the state with 32 goals and 13th in the state with 11 assists, was also named First Team All-State, along with seniors Andres Garcia and Casey Berg.

Austin’s Casey Berg makes the first save against Dover-Eyota in a shootout to determine the Section 1A championship in St. Charles. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com

Garcia led the state with 32 goals and Berg allowed just five goals in 12 games as he stopped 89.4 percent of the shots he saw.

Austin’s Andres Garcia pushes past pressure during the first half against Winona Cotter in the first round of the Section 1A Tournament Art Hass Stadium. Herald File Photo

The Packers had seven shutouts this season.

Austin went 13-0-1 overall this season as it won its fourth straight Big Nine title and fourth straight Section 1A title.
Austin head coach Jens Levisen was named Section 1A coach of the year.

The only other Packer to be named as a Mr. Soccer finalist is Austin grad Kevin Ortiz.

