October 7, 2020

Austin man arrested on federal drug warrant

By Mike Stoll

Published 9:55 am Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Austin police officers arrested a man wanted for a federal drug warrant Tuesday morning.

Ojulu Omot Omot, 26

According to Austin Police Chief David McKichan, police arrested Ojulu Omot Omot, 26, of Austin after he left his residence in the 1900 block of Sixth Avenue Southwest at 10:34 a.m. on Tuesday. Omot was wanted on a felony first-degree controlled substance charge.

During the arrest, 53.94 grams of marijuana were found on Omot’s person.

He was later charged with felony fifth-degree drug possession and gross misdemeanor give a false name to a peace officer.

At 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Austin Police Department and South East Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement team executed a search warrant at the same home in the 1900 block of Sixth Avenue Southwest. Police found 0.29 grams of methamphetamine and 65.05 grams of marijuana during the search. 

Police also located Opoka James Bot Lob Nathanael, 23, of Austin and arrested him on local warrants for drug possession, fleeing police and criminal damage to property.

A review of Omot’s criminal record shows prior convictions for theft, possession of stolen property, counterfeiting currency, conspiracy to commit burglary and several firearms violations. He also has an outstanding warrant in Nobles County for a robbery conviction.

Opoka James Bot Lob Nathanael, 23

A review of Nathanael’s criminal record shows prior convictions for assault, theft, drug possession and receiving stolen property. He is currently awaiting disposition on charges of felony second-degree assault – dangerous weapon, felony terroristic threats – reckless disregard – and gross misdemeanor domestic assault. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

 

