October 3, 2020

Austin Farmers Market relocation, expansion Project

By Daily Herald

Published 2:01 pm Saturday, October 3, 2020

Impact Austin, in collaboration with the City of Austin, is spearheading the proposed reimagination of the Austin Farmers Market.

Goals for this project include the relocation and expansion of a permanent site for the Austin Farmers Market, increased variety and number of vendors and promoting stronger community ties to local produce and farmers.

“This idea was presented to Impact Austin by the city and it aligns well with our organization’s mission and pillars of impact with the greater Downtown District, Economic Growth, and our identity and connection as a community,” said Mary Anne Duren, Impact Austin coordinator.

A grant has been awarded for this project which partners Impact Austin and the city with the University of Minnesota Center for Sustainable Research with the goal of engaging the entire community of Austin in the development process of this market site. Impact Austin is asking everyone in the community to provide their thoughts and input on what a more vibrant farmers market could look like, through a short community survey.

Drawing upon community feedback, the U of M grant partners will create architectural design proposals available for the community to give input on later this fall.

“We are excited to work together as community members and stakeholders to reimagine a more thriving farmers market for Austin,” Duren said.

Everyone in the community is encouraged to take this short survey about what ideas they would like to see featured in an enhanced farmers market; go to impactaustintogether.org or scan the UR code below.

Austin Farmers Market relocation, expansion Project

