Austin Community Scholarship Committee awards over $83K

The Austin Community Scholarship Committee recently announced that scholarships totaling $83,000 have been awarded to 31 local students for the academic year starting this fall 2020.

With these announced awards, over $1,180,000 has been given to 781 students since the first awards were made in 1962.

Sources of funds for the awards include former scholarship recipients, contributions from individuals, memorial gifts and estate bequests. Contributions have also come from local businesses and organizations, The Hormel Foundation, Hormel Foods Corporation and other companies through their Matching Gifts Program.

The scholarship program is carried on without significant expense and most administration and professional services being donated.

Scholarships are available to students entering their junior or senior year of college or postgraduate study, and who are candidates for a degree at an accredited college in the United States. Recipients may pursue any curriculum leading to a degree. Applications are available in May and must be made each year. Applicants or their parents must be residents of Mower County, London Township in Freeborn County or Union or Otranto Townships in Mitchell County, Iowa.

The students to whom awards were made and their indicated college of choice includes:

• Emma Andersen, Ball State University

• Ivy Arnold, University of Minnesota

• Kellie Baier, Stetson University

• Daniel Bollingberg, Northwestern Health Sciences University

• Jennifer Boyle, University of Wisconsin Eau Claire

Trent Brown, University of Minnesota

• Hannah Burkhart, South Dakota State University

• Linnea Byers-Sunde, Minnesota State Mankato

Jackson Dankert, University of Minnesota

• Olivia Gray, University of Minnesota Medical School

• Amber Hansen, Sahah Hillson, University. of Northwestern St. Paul

• Berghyn Hull, Iowa State University

• Chris Kirshgatter, University of Wisconsin LaCrosse

Joseph Kroyman, Colorado State University

• Thomas Kroyman, University of Wisconsin Eau Claire

• Madison Lang, University of Wisconsin Eau Claire

• Sydney Marsh, Carlton College

• Mitchell Mayer, University of Wisconsin Madison

• Lilly Nystel, University of Minnesota

• Paige Raymond, University of Minnesota

• Emily Sayles, University of Minnesota

• Abigail Schammel, Gustavus Adolphus College

• Kaitlyn Schammel, University. of St. Thomas

• Paiton Schwab, University of Minnesota

• Chloe Summerfield, University of Wisconsin Eau Claire

• Nicole Summerfield, South Dakota State University

• Kristina Thorson, University of St. Thomas

• Katie Waller, Winona State University

•Courtney Walter, University of Minnesota Dental School

Mary Wilrodt, South Dakota State University

To learn more about the scholarship program application and requirements, send an email to austincommunityscholarship@gmail.com or contact Alice Holst, at (507) 438-6035.

Committee Members: Scott Richardson, Craig Johnson, Erin McClimon, Sharon Alms, Tom Sherman, Kathy Green, Eric Vaughn, Brooks Holton, Alice Holst.