expand
Ad Spot

October 10, 2020

Athletics can’t keep up with Knights

By Daily Herald

Published 12:13 am Saturday, October 10, 2020

The Lyle-Pacelli football team lost 44-14 in Kingsland in its season opener Friday.

The Athletics pulled within 22-14 when Cole Walter hit Jed Nelson for a 13-yard score to start the third quarter, but the Knights (1-0 overall) scored three straight touchdowns to pull away.

LP STATS

Passing: Cole Walter, 21-for-36, 262, TD, INT

Receiving: Zach Bollingberg, 9-for-142; Jed Nelson, 8-for-72, TD; Jake Truckenmiller, 1-for-27; Jon Wahlen, 2-for-14; Trey Anderson, 1-for-7

Rushing: Nelson, 1-for-25; Trey Anderson, 1-for-(-2); Walter, 6-for-(-10)

Mower County

County exceeds 1,400 cumulative COVID cases

News

McConnell says no COVID-19 bill likely before Election Day

News

Bonding bill drawn up, but Monday vote still not assured

News

AG: Michigan governor, family were moved as plotters tracked

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

As political sign theft reports increase, police remind residents to be respectful of property

Health

Seventh COVID-related death reported in Mower County

News

13 charged in plots against Michigan governor, police

News

‘So frustrating’: Doctors and nurses battle virus skeptics

Mower County

County burn ban lifted

News

Trump vows not to participate in virtual debate with Biden

News

Bleak outlook without stimulus: More layoffs, anemic growth

News

Walz calls lawmakers back Monday for 5th special session

News

Wisconsin activates field hospital as COVID keeps surging

News

Derek Chauvin released from custody after posting $1 million bond

Mower County

Seven new COVID cases reported in Mower County

Mower County

Tribute to veterans this Sunday

Business

Micro grants available for small businesses

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

County burn ban in effect after Tuesday fires

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man arrested on federal drug warrant

Business

A paradise of savings: New store, located in the old ReStore site, is a dream come true

Mower County

Pacelli student wins fire poster contest honorable mention

Business

Hormel Foods joins dine, shop and share for No Kid Hungry Campaign

News

State drivers can soon take permit exam at home

News

COVID-19, ethics, Trump all in the mix in 1st District rematch