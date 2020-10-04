expand
Ad Spot

October 4, 2020

Assessment hearings, Capital Improvement Plan on council agenda

By Mike Stoll

Published 7:01 am Sunday, October 4, 2020

The Austin City Council will hold public assessment hearings during its next regular meeting.

Hearings will be held on the following assessments:

• Miscellaneous sidewalk and driveway projects;

• 2019-2020 snow removal;

• 2020 garbage and junk removal;

• 2019-2020 weed and grass removal;

• Hazardous housing abatement;

• Administrative citations;

• Tree removal; and

• Sewer and concrete construction.

Planning and Zoning Administrator Holly Wallace and City Engineer Steven Lang will provide a summary report to the council on flood mitigation efforts related to the most recently adopted All-Hazard Mitigation Plan during the meeting.

Administrative Services Director Tom Dankert will be presenting a draft of the 2021-2025 Capital Improvement Plan during the council’s next work session. The plan proposes to spend nearly $155 million in the next five years, though the expenditures will be based on the availability of funds. About $79 million-plus of expenditures are proposed at the wastewater treatment plant.

Lang will also discuss a proposed right-of-way management ordinance during the meeting.

The council’s next regular meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, in the City Council Chambers located in the basement of Austin City Hall. A work session will take place in the City Council Chamber immediately following the meeting.

Some members may participate by telephone or other electronic means.

Any citizen wishing to monitor the meeting from a remote location should do so by tuning in to Charter Channel 180. Anyone not able to do so, or anyone wishing to address the council, should contact City Clerk Ann Kasel at 507-437-9943 to make arrangements in advance. Any citizen wishing to monitor the work session from a remote location should also contact Kasel to make arrangements.

For a complete agenda, visit www.ci.austin.mn.us/city-council.

Business

Celebrate your public utility at Austin Utilities virtual open house

Local Government

Assessment hearings, Capital Improvement Plan on council agenda

Mower County

Rare swan gives birders a treat

News

Hy-Vee Pharmacies expand offerings to include childhood vaccinations

Mower County

HHH teams up with first responders in Project Lifesaver

Business

Austin Farmers Market relocation, expansion Project

Mower County

Come pick a peck: Long time Lansing orchard provides prime family outing

LeRoy

Out on the hunt

News

Fall colors in full force as top half of Minn. reaches peak season

News

US unemployment drops to 7.9 percent but hiring slows pre-election

Mower County

Candidate Q&A: Senate District 2

Mower County

Spay/neuter clinic this month

Mower County

Investigation into multi-state 911 outage

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Owatonna woman pleads not guilty to aiding in drug sales

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct

Mower County

Annual Zonta fundraiser now open for pre-order

News

Documentary tries to prove existence of dead Lincoln photo

News

Documents show large police presence at George Floyd burial

News

Trump has COVID-19, going to military hospital

Health

About 40 COVID cases active in Mower County as 3 more added Friday

News

Good grief! ‘Peanuts’ celebrates 70th anniversary with art

News

Trump says he and first lady tested positive for coronavirus

Blooming Prairie

Mayo Clinic Health System announces transition of Blooming Prairie, Kenyon

Mower County

Mower adds six new cases, state breaks 100K cases