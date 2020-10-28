expand
Ad Spot

October 28, 2020

Ask A Trooper: Tab colors run on a scheduled rotation

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Wednesday, October 28, 2020

By Troy Christianson

Question: I’m trying to figure out if 2019 license tab stickers were blue?  I can’t find anyplace online that documents the sticker color by year. I know there is a rotation because 2020 is green and 2021 is red.

Answer: The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS) use five colors for registration stickers: red, gold, blue, white and green. DVS chose those colors with the intention that they will be easily visible and recognizable for law enforcement.  The license plate tab sticker color for 2019 was white.  Future tab colors will be 2021-red, 2022-gold, 2023-blue, 2024-white and 2025-green.  Under Minnesota law, license plates must display the expiration month in the lower left corner of each plate and the year of expiration in the lower right corner.

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober.  Help us drive Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths.

If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson – Minnesota State Patrol at 2900 48th Street NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848.  (Or reach him at, Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us)

More News

Bringing a scare and providing care

Double Dip: Sheehan is a state qualifier in two events

Clark: ‘Keeping the vibrancy in downtown’

State seat challengers adapt to COVID-19 challenges

Mower County

Bringing a scare and providing care

Business

Clark: ‘Keeping the vibrancy in downtown’

Mower County

State seat challengers adapt to COVID-19 challenges

Agriculture

Snowfall temporarily stalls fall harvest in Minnesota

Mower County

CRWD projects included in bonding bill

Mower County

HHS: ‘Follow CDC guidelines this Halloween’

News

‘La vanguardia’: Latinx youth lead a movement to get Minnesota Latinos voting

News

From COVID to QAnon, church makes disinformation training a question of faith

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Three charged with check forgery

Mower County

Mower part of statewide pilot COVID-19 testing program

Mower County

Sawyer Loucks named winner of fourth grade Junior Fire Poster Contest

Brownsdale

Club News: Brownsdale Study Club

News

Important Minnesota high court race sits on back of ballot

Health

2 COVID-19 deaths reported over the weekend

Health

Mayo reinstates visitor restrictions in the face of rising COVID-19 cases

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Police seek help locating missing Rochester man

News

Barrett confirmed by Senate for Supreme Court, takes oath

Mower County

CRWD projects included in bonding bill

News

Surgery successful for GOP US Senate candidate Jason Lewis

News

GOP US Senate candidate Jason Lewis rushed into surgery

News

US health official says pandemic clearly can be controlled

News

Minn. nursing homes in rural areas see staff shortages worsen with COVID-19

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

3-year-old airlifted to Rochester after Saturday hit-and-run

Albert Lea

‘We have much to celebrate’