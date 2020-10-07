expand
Ad Spot

October 7, 2020

Annie Lane: Good resources about autism spectrum disorder

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Dear Annie: I’ve never sent anything to you before, but in today’s column you noted Autism Speaks as a good resource for learning about autism, and I wanted to respond. The autistic community (of which I am a part) regards the organization as quite misleading and damaging due to their not-so-subtle implications that autistic people are worth less than neurotypicals. One of their main goals is finding a “cure,” which implies that autism is all bad. I’m all for having the dysfunctional parts of my brain fixed, but there’s a lot of great things that come with being autistic, and I never want to lose those. Autism Speaks is partially responsible for the widespread prejudice against autistic people.

The following are some resources that contain good information about autism spectrum disorder: Autism Society (www.autism-society.org), the WHO fact sheet on autism (www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/autism-spectrum-disorders) and the CDC page about autism (www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/autism/index.html).

— Anya M.

Dear Anya: Thank you for your enlightening letter. I will recommend these resources in the future.

“Ask Me Anything: A Year of Advice From Dear Annie” is out now! Annie Lane’s debut book — featuring favorite columns on love, friendship, family and etiquette — is available as a paperback and e-book. Visit www.creatorspublishing.com for more information. Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.

News

Bleak outlook without stimulus: More layoffs, anemic growth

News

Walz calls lawmakers back Monday for 5th special session

News

Wisconsin activates field hospital as COVID keeps surging

News

Derek Chauvin released from custody after posting $1 million bond

Mower County

Seven new COVD cases reported in Mower County

Mower County

Tribute to veterans this Sunday

Business

Micro grants available for small businesses

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

County burn ban in effect after Tuesday fires

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man arrested on federal drug warrant

Business

A paradise of savings: New store, located in the old ReStore site, is a dream come true

Mower County

Pacelli student wins fire poster contest honorable mention

Business

Hormel Foods joins dine, shop and share for No Kid Hungry Campaign

News

State drivers can soon take permit exam at home

News

COVID-19, ethics, Trump all in the mix in 1st District rematch

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Traffic stop leads to drug charges

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Two plead guilty in assault cases

Mower County

Ostrander business gets grant to support employees

News

3 scientists win Nobel physics prize for black hole research

Mower County

Fall important time for septic maintenance

News

Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election

Health

About 35 COVID cases still active in Mower

News

Fed’s Powell: Lack of further stimulus imperils recovery

News

‘Dune’ ditches 2020, while AMC commits to staying open

News

Trump, still infectious, back at White House — without mask