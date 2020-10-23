expand
October 23, 2020

Anita L. Schriever, 89

By Daily Herald

Published 9:55 am Friday, October 23, 2020

Anita L. Schriever, 89

Anita L. Schriever, age 89, of Austin, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Sacred Heart Care Center.

Anita was born March 14, 1931 in Taopi, Minnesota to Raymond and Elizabeth (Kasel) Weis. She was the eldest girl of seven siblings. Anita graduated from St. Augustine High School. She married James Jennings in June of 1949 and to that union were born five children. Anita later married Lester Schriever in 1969.

She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and making doilies. She loved to bake, lemon meringue pies they were her specialty. Anita was a homemaker who loved her children and grandchildren with all her heart. She was a bowler on the Coffee & Donut League.

Anita is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, James Jennings and Lester Schriever; grandson, Steven Thompson; brothers, Jack and Ray; loving brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law;.

Survivors include her children, Connie Stark, Patricia (Kenneth) Hanson, Pamela (Robert) Guy, Jon (Kimberly) Jennings, Jill (Terrence) Yenchek; grandchildren, Galen (Jean) Thompson, Tonya Thompson, Jim (Irene) Hanson, Matt Hanson, Jay Hanson, Chad (Debbie) Hopson, Mark Hopson, Kevin (Michelle) Guy, Krissy Mosbarger, Shannon Jackson, Kayla Jennings, Jasmin Yenchek, Nicholas Yenchek, Ciara Yenchek, Christopher Yenchek, Jon Yenchek, Alexandra Yenchek; 16 great grandchildren; siblings, Elaine Leif, David (Lois) Weis, Dwayne Weis, Cynthia (Michael) Enfield.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 am on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Queen of Angels Catholic Church with Father Raul Silva officiating. There will be a 5:30 pm rosary on Sunday at Mayer Funeral Home where friends may call from 5-8 pm. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com

