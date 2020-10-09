expand
October 9, 2020

Amy E. Schied, 53

By Daily Herald

Published 5:18 pm Friday, October 9, 2020

Amy E. Schied, 53

Amy Elizabeth Schied nee Fath, age 53 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Amy was born September 24, 1967 in Trimont, Minnesota, to Jerome and Shirley (Christian) Fath. She grew up in Bloomington, Minnesota and graduated from Bloomington Jefferson High School in 1986. Amy worked in various retail positions in Austin, Minnesota throughout her life including at Dunkin Donuts, Reeds for 16 years, and worked at Walmart the past 7 years. She enjoyed her spiritual and strong religious faith. Amy loved to bake and was very creative with her artwork and personalized gifts she made. She also loved her movies, music, was a big trivia buff, and an avid Minnesota Twins fan. Amy will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her husband, Scott Schied of Austin, Minnesota; daughter, Sage Jungwirth of Austin, Minnesota; step-children, Tayor, Sherry, and Laura; one grandson, Jermayne; one brother, Tom (Nicki) Fath of Dickenson, North Dakota; three sisters, Cynthia (Glenn) Larson of Hillman, Minnesota, Carrie (Mike) Schwirtz of Bloomington, Minnesota, Christine (Randy) Swatfager of Austin, Minnesota; two step-siblings, Dianne and Grant; special uncle Bill; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerome and Shirley Fath; and stepmother, Patricia Fath.

A private family memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin, with Rev. Shari Mason officiating. A public visitation will be held from 11:00-1:00 p.m. prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

