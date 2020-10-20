expand
October 20, 2020

Agatha E. Pedersen, 81

By Daily Herald

Published 8:24 pm Monday, October 19, 2020

Agatha (Aggie) Emily Pedersen, age 81, of Rose Creek passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, October 18th, 2020.

Aggie was born on October 3rd, 1939 in Austin, MN to Milton and Stella (Carstens) Norton. She graduated from Austin High School in 1958.

On August 28th, 1965, she was united in marriage to Richard (Dick) Pedersen at the Church of Christ in Austin, MN. She worked at the Hormel Corporate Office for 10 years before leaving to become a full-time homemaker and mother.

Through the years, Aggie became an accomplished meltaway mint maker. She loved making mints for all kinds of family events and special occasions.

Survivors include her husband, Dick, of Rose Creek; daughters Rhonda (Eric Kozak) Akkerman, and Linda (Jay) Howton, Rose Creek, MN; son Rick (Marcia) Pedersen, Austin, MN; grandchildren Erik (Sultanna), Joshua (Jessica), Lucas (Amy), Emily (Sam), Taylor (Brian), Jacob (Lindsey), Jessica (Katie), Brooke (Brian), Shelby and Katy; great grandchildren Courtney, Isabelle, Mackenzie and Aria; sisters Barbara, Elaine, Eudell (Maynard), Judy and Janice; sisters-in-law Jean, and Lois (Paul); brother-in-law Don (Faye).

She was preceded in death by her son Linn; her parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law Erik and Helen (Dixon) Pedersen; sister Jackie Kahler, brother John Norton; brothers-in-law John Wendel, Kenny Kahler, Clifford Stoen, Rick Bastin, and Paul Pedersen; and nephew Daniel Pedersen.

A private memorial service will be held at Mayer Funeral Home with daughter-in-law Marcia Pedersen officiating. A public visitation will be held from 9 – 11am on Wednesday October 21, 2020 at Mayer Funeral Home. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions, the family requests that all paying their respects wear a mask and observe social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be given in Aggie’s memory to the Hormel Institute directed for breast cancer research.

Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com

