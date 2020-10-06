expand
Ad Spot

October 6, 2020

Austin Daily Herald graphic

About 35 COVID cases still active in Mower

By Daily Herald

Published 5:34 pm Tuesday, October 6, 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,384.

Approximately 35 cases are still active in Mower County, according to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg. That number is down from approximately 40 cases at the end of last week.

Mower County currently ranks 16th in Minnesota counties with most cumulative cases, according to MDH figures.

Neighboring counties on Tuesday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (289), Fillmore (174), Freeborn (568, 4 deaths), Olmsted (2,707, 28 deaths) and Steele (602, 2 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 954 new cases, bringing the State’s cumulative total to 105,740. Of those, an estimated 95,614 cases no longer require isolation.

To date, 2,182,970 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

As of Tuesday, 8,020 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 2,212 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported four COVID-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,087. Of those, 1,488 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

News

Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election

Health

About 35 COVID cases still active in Mower

News

Fed’s Powell: Lack of further stimulus imperils recovery

News

‘Dune’ ditches 2020, while AMC commits to staying open

News

Trump, still infectious, back at White House — without mask

Mower County

United Way of Mower County annual fundraising campaign underway

News

2 more Minnesota GOP leaders test negative for coronavirus

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Police seeking information in Saturday morning shots fired incident

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: Sept. 20-26

Health

UPDATE: Seven new COVID cases reported in Mower County

News

Trump aims for Monday release after supporter drive-by

Business

Celebrate your public utility at Austin Utilities virtual open house

Local Government

Assessment hearings, Capital Improvement Plan on council agenda

Mower County

Rare swan gives birders a treat

News

Hy-Vee Pharmacies expand offerings to include childhood vaccinations

Mower County

HHH teams up with first responders in Project Lifesaver

Business

Austin Farmers Market relocation, expansion Project

Mower County

Come pick a peck: Long time Lansing orchard provides prime family outing

LeRoy

Out on the hunt

News

Fall colors in full force as top half of Minn. reaches peak season

News

US unemployment drops to 7.9 percent but hiring slows pre-election

Mower County

Candidate Q&A: Senate District 27

Mower County

Spay/neuter clinic this month

Mower County

Investigation into multi-state 911 outage