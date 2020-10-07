expand
October 7, 2020

A paradise of savings: New store, located in the old ReStore site, is a dream come true

By Eric Johnson

Published 7:01 am Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Maria Del Rosaria and her family aren’t letting COVID-19 stop them from realizing a dream.

Del Rosaria recently opened Discount Paradise, LLC, in the former Habitat for Humanity ReStore location next to Ace Hardware. Discount sells a variety of different things from beauty products to clothes and shoes.

“I started planning before the quarantine and already sold things on Facebook,” De Rosaria said through the translation of Leslie Guiterrez. “I’ve wanted to open a business for quite awhile.”

The business’ grand opening had to be delayed of course because of the pandemic as well as renovations to the space.

But she had no qualms about still opening up in the midst of the coronavirus spread, while taking precautions that include signs about the business that reminds people to social distance.

“I have valued customers and I know right now is a tough time, but I have faith we will make it through this,” Del Rosaria said.

Most all products are between $3 and $6 with some of the more speciality and larger items costing more.

The store has seen a nice influx of customers since opening in September and they hope it’s an indication that business will keep going.

“(Last Wednesday was) the only day it’s been slow,” Guiterrez said. “We’ve had quite a few people coming here.”

Del Rosaria said there are new items every day so people will have a good selection of items to choose from each time they visit.

Currently, the store is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Those times may be adjusted later when the store gets a better idea of its customer flow.

To reach out to Discount Paradise, call 1-507-509-9088.

