October 22, 2020

More snow possible this weekend

By Daily Herald

Published 5:01 pm Thursday, October 22, 2020

Round two of our recent wintery weather is bringing more snow to the region but is looking like it will again just graze the Austin area this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected through the weekend; however, it will likely only result in less than an inch or accumulation.

The best chance for measurable snow will be Sunday with an 80 percent chance and a high of 36 degrees.

Like the storm earlier in the week that brought record snow fall to Central Minnesota, the heaviest snows from this system will likely stay north of us.

Temperatures will largely remain in the mid-30s through the weekend with a dip into the high 20s to start the week.

