4 new confirmed COVID cases reported in Mower County

The Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative confirmed case total to 1,435.

The MDH has also labeled 18 cumulative cases as “probable cases,” which brings the cumulative total case number to 1,453.

Neighboring counties on Tuesday reported the following cumulative total cases: Dodge (341), Fillmore (211), Freeborn (597, 4 deaths), Olmsted (2,884, 29 deaths) and Steele (668, 2 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 1,254 newly reported cases, bringing the State’s cumulative total to 115,943. Of those, an estimated 12,113 are still active.

To date, 2,383,527 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

As of Wednesday, 8,585 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 2,346 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported 29 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,180. Of those, 1,535 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.