October 18, 2020

The frights will be ready to go this year at the 4-H’s annual haunted house this on Halloween. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com

4-H haunted house ready to scare up some fun

By Eric Johnson

Published 7:04 am Sunday, October 18, 2020

It’s boo-time.

After a good amount of time filled with uncertainty, an Austin Halloween staple will be going forward with a few changes.

The Mower County 4-H Haunted House will be held from 6:30-9:15 p.m. On Friday, Oct. 30,in the 4-H Building at the Mower County Fairgrounds.

Spooks and frights will be the order of the night when 4-H holds its annual Haunted House at the Mower County Fairgrounds on Oct. 31. Photo provided

However, this time people just won’t be able to show up. Pre-registration is required and only groups of six will be able to go through at a time.

“The big change is we have to have people pre-register and there will be safety protocols to make sure we don’t go over capacity,” said Toby Neal, youth development and educator for the University of Minnesota Extension Office.

Scan the above QR code with your cell phone to register your group.

Nevertheless, the Mower County Ambassadors, who host the event, are happy to be moving forward.

“The kids are really excited to be able to host an event like this,”  Neal said.

It’s a change from earlier in the year when the COVID-19 pandemic immediately injected concerns regarding the haunted house.

“I think there was definitely some concerns,” Neal said. “Around mid-summer we were just looking at the COVID numbers. We’re still a little bit concerned.”

Neal said people can expect about 15 minutes to traverse the entire set-up that will include a maze setting and several different themed rooms.

“Expect some spiders and probably some clowns,” Neal said.

There will be 10 minutes between each group, so that sanitation can take place. To register your group visit: https://umn.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3KH1Gb14ejcJMIl. Reservations are first come, first serve.

Mower County

