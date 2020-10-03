expand
Ad Spot

October 27, 2020

3-year-old airlifted to Rochester after Saturday hit-and-run

By Daily Herald

Published 9:13 am Monday, October 26, 2020

A three-year-old Austin boy suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run Saturday.

According to Austin Police Department reports, the boy was struck at around 10 p.m. Saturday night at the intersection of First Street and Third Avenue SW. The vehicle reportedly did not stop or check on the welfare of the child.

The incident was witnessed by the child’s mother and a couple she was visiting.

The child was airlifted to Rochester. The child’s current condition is unknown. 

Police are looking for a dark-colored SUV of unknown make and model. There may be damage visible on the passenger side headlight. 

The case is under investigation and the APD is seeking information from the public. Anyone who might live in the area with a camera system is asked to check them for any video from around this time.

More News

Barrett confirmed by Senate for Supreme Court, takes oath

Eugene Swank, 79

Kathleen A. Guyette, 95

Leonard James Mueller

News

Barrett confirmed by Senate for Supreme Court, takes oath

Mower County

CRWD projects included in bonding bill

News

Surgery successful for GOP US Senate candidate Jason Lewis

News

GOP US Senate candidate Jason Lewis rushed into surgery

News

US health official says pandemic clearly can be controlled

News

Minn. nursing homes in rural areas see staff shortages worsen with COVID-19

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

3-year-old airlifted to Rochester after Saturday hit-and-run

Albert Lea

‘We have much to celebrate’

News

Hotel stays help dozens experiencing homelessness find more permanent homes

Mower County

Paying attention to district needs

Agriculture

Food to the Field: Feed-A-Farmer program shows gratitude to producers

Health

Mayo to transition COVID-19 testing sites indoors

News

Nearly 1.2M Minnesotans have already voted

News

Court refuses to delay vote in Minnesota congressional race

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Two charged after meth found in truck, trash can

Mower County

3 Rotarians honored as Fellows

News

Battleground postal delays persist with mail voting underway

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Two sentenced to prison in assault cases

Education

College Accolades: Austin grad receives scholarships

News

Some hospitals in crisis as US nears high for COVID-19 cases

Health

Two more deaths reported as county exceeds 1,500 cumulative COVID cases

News

Battleground postal delays persist with mail voting underway

News

Trump steps back from Minnesota

News

Analysis: Debate is brief interlude of normalcy in 2020 race